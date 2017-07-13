Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub holds up photos of four men who are missing during a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa. on July 10, 2017. The four men, who went missing last week, are Dean Finocchiaro, from left, Tom Meo, Jimi Tar Patrick and Mark Sturgis.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub holds up photos of four men who are missing during a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa. on July 10, 2017. The four men, who went missing last week, are Dean Finocchiaro, from left, Tom Meo, Jimi Tar Patrick and Mark Sturgis. Clem Murray—The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

(NEW HOPE, Pa.) — Authorities say they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one set of remains has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they've found additional remains on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia that they still have yet to identify.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property's owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men's cars a day after he was last seen. He's being held on $5 million bail.