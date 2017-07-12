Politics
Search
Sign In
politicsThe Senate's August Recess Is Delayed. That Break Exists for a Reason
Senate Policy Luncheons
MediaMeet The Guys Who Invented Sports Broadcasting As You Know It
Chris Russo And Mike Francesa Of Mike And The Mad Dog Get Together For SiriusXM Town Hall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FranceWhy President Trump's Bastille Day Visit to France Could Be His Perfect Vacation
G20 Nations Hold Hamburg Summit
White House

President Trump Says He Does Not Fault Donald Trump Jr. for Taking Russia Meeting

Aric Jenkins
6:48 PM ET

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his embattled son, Donald Trump Jr., for holding a meeting with a Russian lawyer in hopes of gaining discrediting information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, saying: "I think many people would have held that meeting."

The President made the comments in an interview with Reuters, in which he claimed that he was unaware "until a couple of days ago" of the June 2016 meeting that has further fueled accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government in order to sway the presidential election.

Emails released by Trump Jr. Tuesday in the face of a coming report from the New York Times revealed that he jumped at the opportunity to meet Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who supposedly had potentially incriminating information supported by Moscow officials about his father's Democratic rival.

The email exchange is the most concrete evidence to date that the Trump Campaign welcomed assistance from the Kremlin to help win the presidential election. The release of the documents comes at a time when Special Counsel Robert Mueller is actively investigating the campaign's ties to Russia following probes from Congress and former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump abruptly fired in May.

Trump said in the interview Wednesday that he directly questioned Russian President Vladimir Putin over his involvement with U.S. election during a two-hour long meeting in Germany last Friday. Putin said he was not, according to Trump.

"I said, did you do it? And he said no, I did not. Absolutely not," Trump said. "I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME