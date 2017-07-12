A week after a new theory about Amelia Earhart's 1937 disappearance made waves, a Japanese blogger has produced evidence that seems to debunk its credibility.

Investigators working on a History Channel special about the iconic aviator posited that a photo found in a National Archives file depicted Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, on a dock in the Marshall Islands, with a ship towing her plane in the background. As TIME noted when the theory was put forward, they theorized that the photo could mean that Earhart did not perish in a crash, but was instead rescued by a Japanese ship.

However, as a Japanese blogger pointed out in a post on Tuesday, the photo in question was published in a 1935 photo book, which means it "was taken at least two years before Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937."

As NPR reports, the photo book has been digitized online , and its publication date is listed as Showa 10 — in other words, the tenth year of the Showa period, or 1935.

The History Channel told NPR that it is investigating the evidence.

[ NPR ]