Here are 8 New Photos from Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere

After recently releasing a cryptic description for the premiere of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, HBO dropped a new set of photos teasing the long-awaited return of its flagship drama Wednesday.

Dubbed "Dragonstone," the episode looks to continue several open-ended storylines from season six, including Bran Stark and Meera Reed's journey back from beyond the Wall, Brienne of Tarth and Podrick Payne's return to Winterfell, and of course, Daenerys Targaryen's arrival in the Seven Kingdoms.

The pictures also offer another look at the large painted map of Westeros that featured prominently in the first trailer for the season. "Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the south, enemies to the north," Cersei says as a shot of her standing on it flashes. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

The episode description reads as follows: "Jon ( Kit Harington ) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei ( Lena Headey ) tries to even the odds. Daenerys ( Emilia Clarke ) comes home."

See the full gallery above.