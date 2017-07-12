Here's Who the Internet Wants to Play Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney's Live-Action Remake

Disney is reportedly still on the hunt for lead actors in its live-action remake of the animated 1992 classic Aladdin — but, as ever, the Internet is here to offer plenty of suggestions.

While director Guy Ritchie has reportedly had over 2,000 actors read to play the roles of adventurous Aladdin and strong-willed Princess Jasmine, according to The Hollywood Reporter the studio is still struggling to find just the right fit for both characters. Criteria listed on a casting call issued in March included an age range of 18 to 25 and the ability to sing with dancing skills "a plus," while emphasizing that the characters are of Middle Eastern descent.

Lion's Dev Patel and The Night Of 's Riz Ahmed have been mentioned as possibilities, but neither, it appears, has locked down the male lead. As for Jasmine, it's believed that Power Rangers actor Naomi Scott is in the running. The only relatively solid bet, casting-wise, is Will Smith, who has been confirmed to be playing the Genie, voiced in the animated original by Robin Williams .

Many on Twitter have expressed confusion about the casting trouble, pointing to the vastness of the talent pool. Some have debated whether actors of South Asian descent should play characters in a story set in the Middle East. At the same time, The Hollywood Reporter pointed to similarly time-intensive casting efforts for past live-action movies, like the searches that ultimately landed on Lily James for the remake of Cinderella and Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens . In those cases, a prolonged search led to a massive hit.

In the meantime, the Internet has plenty of recommendations. Avan Jogia , a Canadian actor who starred in the Tut miniseries and the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious , is a popular choice. Other users floated the comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Aziz Ansari. Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has also come up, while 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro even put his hat in the ring with a tweet. As for Jasmine? People are suggesting Priyanka Chopra and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix , among others.

Disney: we can't find anyone to play Aladdin

Me: pic.twitter.com/MIDHIPjkYi - Anna (@deadkili) July 11, 2017

What am I, chopped liver? https://t.co/SfhZ91y8n5 - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 11, 2017

if the film industry can actively seekout middle eastern actors to portray terrorists it shouldn't be this difficult finding one for aladdin https://t.co/T5PujUa1Au - Simra (@simplysimra) July 11, 2017

Y'all are sleeping on Avan Jogia and Jade Thrilwall for Aladdin. THEY BOTH CAN SING AND LOOK SIMILAR TO THE CHARACTERS AND CAN ACT pic.twitter.com/l78ef0dZwB - MC (@mariahnmichael) July 11, 2017

Priyanka Chopra as Princess Jasmine and Dev Patel as Aladdin would have the whole world shooK! pic.twitter.com/uDh03KE5QL - Black Bill Gates. (@WrittenByTerry) July 11, 2017

Why isn't @zaynmalik being considered for @Disney Aladdin? SOUNDS GOOD TO ME - sam anabi (@illuminatianabi) July 12, 2017

'We can't find anyone of similar descent to play Aladdin' pic.twitter.com/Vr4QBoigyL - Catrina Dennis (@ohcatrina) July 11, 2017

I hear @DisneyStudios is having trouble casting #Aladdin... - Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) July 12, 2017

Jade Hassouné exists and he's arab, talented and looks like Aladdin. So a better fit than Avan pic.twitter.com/4EyzVyFX1t - Iman 🍊 (@muggleborns) July 12, 2017