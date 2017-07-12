Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump on Vladimir Putin: 'I Think We Get Along Very Well'
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
entertainment'I Am Devastated to Have Failed In My Duty to My Hero.' Former Kermit Actor Speaks Out
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Muppet Kermit the Frog and his operator Steve Whitmire take questions from the audience November 14, 2003, at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MaltaMalta Votes to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage Despite Opposition
Helena Dalli speaks with the press. Following a high-level
M8DALAD EC007
Williams lent his substantial talents to voicing Genie in Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin. Disney
movies

Here's Who the Internet Wants to Play Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney's Live-Action Remake

Raisa Bruner
4:07 PM ET

Disney is reportedly still on the hunt for lead actors in its live-action remake of the animated 1992 classic Aladdin — but, as ever, the Internet is here to offer plenty of suggestions.

While director Guy Ritchie has reportedly had over 2,000 actors read to play the roles of adventurous Aladdin and strong-willed Princess Jasmine, according to The Hollywood Reporter the studio is still struggling to find just the right fit for both characters. Criteria listed on a casting call issued in March included an age range of 18 to 25 and the ability to sing with dancing skills "a plus," while emphasizing that the characters are of Middle Eastern descent.

Lion's Dev Patel and The Night Of's Riz Ahmed have been mentioned as possibilities, but neither, it appears, has locked down the male lead. As for Jasmine, it's believed that Power Rangers actor Naomi Scott is in the running. The only relatively solid bet, casting-wise, is Will Smith, who has been confirmed to be playing the Genie, voiced in the animated original by Robin Williams.

Many on Twitter have expressed confusion about the casting trouble, pointing to the vastness of the talent pool. Some have debated whether actors of South Asian descent should play characters in a story set in the Middle East. At the same time, The Hollywood Reporter pointed to similarly time-intensive casting efforts for past live-action movies, like the searches that ultimately landed on Lily James for the remake of Cinderella and Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In those cases, a prolonged search led to a massive hit.

In the meantime, the Internet has plenty of recommendations. Avan Jogia, a Canadian actor who starred in the Tut miniseries and the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, is a popular choice. Other users floated the comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Aziz Ansari. Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has also come up, while 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro even put his hat in the ring with a tweet. As for Jasmine? People are suggesting Priyanka Chopra and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, among others.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME