U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHere are 8 New Photos from Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere
World'I Felt Elated.' Holocaust Survivors Make Gains in Latest Negotiations With German Government
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Food & DrinkMasters of Kitsch KFC Wants to Dress You in Full-on Fried-Chicken Apparel
Bald Eagles Fishing Along The Mississippi River
A bald eagle attempts to catch a fish at Mississippi River on January 11, 2015 in Rock Island, Illinois. Gabriel Grams—Getty Images
Crime

Mans Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Driving Over Bald Eagle

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:57 PM ET

A Virginia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a bald eagle by shooting it and running the animal over.

The Justice Department said Allen H. Thacker, 62, shot the animal "because he was upset it had been hunting and taking fish from a pond located on his property," according to a statement filed with the plea agreement.

Thacker reportedly tried to scare the bald eagle away with a warning shot and then shot the bird when that didn't work, according to the Justice Department statement. While the bald eagle was left wounded but still alive, the statement said, a witness reported seeing Thacker drive over the bird with an ATV. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the skull, according to the Justice Department.

After initially denying the he ran over the bird, Thacker admitted to both the shooting and running over the bald eagled in court records filed Tuesday.

As part of the plea deal, Thacker faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 23.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME