In case Ryan Phillippe is contemplating a career change, it looks like the former teen heartthrob and Shooter star could make a case for becoming a rapper.

During an interview on Sway in the Morning , Philippe showed off his bars after Sway played a beat for him. Although Phillippe protested initially, he had lyrics pre-written in a note on his cellphone and covered everything from fatherhood to Cruel Intentions in his verses.

"Crash into me with Cruel Intentions and I’ll take away your girl and do some things that we won’t mention,” he rapped. “I know what she did last summer in the front seat of my Caddy/No, I don’t drive a Hummer/I’m trying to keep it clean ’cause I’m a father and a daddy if you know what I mean.”

Phillippe also paid homage to Shia LaBeouf with a later verse while praising his own widely ranging skills.

"I can still get inspired like when an actor comes on Sway and starts spittin’ some fire like Shia/Shia was nice man/LaBeouf was a beast and there will be no disrespect ’cause I don’t want no LaBeef.”

Watch Phillippe spit bars below.