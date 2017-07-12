Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeParents Slam 'Hollow Excuses' From Fraternity Members in Penn State Hazing Death
Fraternity House Deadly Fall
MapsAmericans Are Really Bad at Drawing These 3 States
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
spaceNASA's New Photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot Are Stunning
Build Presents The Cast Of "Wish Upon"
Astrid Stawiarz—Getty Images
celebrities

Watch Ryan Phillippe Rap About Being a Dad and Cruel Intentions

Cady Lang
1:13 PM ET

In case Ryan Phillippe is contemplating a career change, it looks like the former teen heartthrob and Shooter star could make a case for becoming a rapper.

During an interview on Sway in the Morning, Philippe showed off his bars after Sway played a beat for him. Although Phillippe protested initially, he had lyrics pre-written in a note on his cellphone and covered everything from fatherhood to Cruel Intentions in his verses.

"Crash into me with Cruel Intentions and I’ll take away your girl and do some things that we won’t mention,” he rapped. “I know what she did last summer in the front seat of my Caddy/No, I don’t drive a Hummer/I’m trying to keep it clean ’cause I’m a father and a daddy if you know what I mean.”

Phillippe also paid homage to Shia LaBeouf with a later verse while praising his own widely ranging skills.

"I can still get inspired like when an actor comes on Sway and starts spittin’ some fire like Shia/Shia was nice man/LaBeouf was a beast and there will be no disrespect ’cause I don’t want no LaBeef.”

Watch Phillippe spit bars below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME