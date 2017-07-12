Science
Search
Sign In
appsMicrosoft's New iPhone App Helps Blind People 'See' What's Around Them
spaceScientists Just Teleported an Object Into Space for the First Time
CHINA-JIUQUAN-QUANTUM SATELLITE-LAUNCH (CN)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeParents Slam 'Hollow Excuses' From Fraternity Members in Penn State Hazing Death
Fraternity House Deadly Fall
The Great Red Spot of Jupiter
Kevin Gill via Flickr/NASA
space

NASA's New Photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot Are Stunning

Melissa Chan
1:09 PM ET

NASA has revealed new images of Jupiter’s most iconic and mysterious feature — its Great Red Spot.

The space agency on Tuesday released several photographs of the interplanetary landmark taken by its Juno spacecraft as it flew over Jupiter. The images show a blob of swirling reddish hues in the middle of Jupiter’s white clouds.

Kevin Gill, a self-described "science data visualization artist," took NASA's raw photographs to make the images seen above and below.

Scientists say the Great Red Spot is a gigantic storm, twice as wide as Earth, which has been churning on Jupiter for at least 150 years. NASA's Juno spacecraft flew over the Great Red Spot on Monday to give mankind its closest-ever look at the 10,000-mile-wide storm.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME