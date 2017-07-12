Newsfeed
Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS—AFP/Getty Images
celebrities

'I Have Kids. It's Just Not My Lifestyle.' Kim Kardashian West Claps Back at Followers Accusing Her of Having Cocaine

Associated Press
12:16 PM ET

Kim Kardashian West is clearing things up after some of her social media followers claimed to see lines of cocaine on a table in the background of one of her posts.

Kardashian West posted a Twitter video Tuesday explaining that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table at a hotel she's staying at is just part of the table's marble stone. She showed up close shots of the table.

On Monday, she initially posted she thought the streaks might be leftover sugar from some candy her kids were eating.

Kardashian West admonished those who thought the streaks were drugs, saying, "I have kids. It's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."

