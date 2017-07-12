U.S.
Kenneth Dion Lever, 51 Gardendale Police Department
Police Searching for Armed Man in Alabama After Shooting

Associated Press
12:26 PM ET

(GARDENDALE, Ala.) — Authorities searched for an armed man Wednesday following a shooting at an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham.

Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect in a Facebook post and told residents to stay inside while they looked for a man described as an active shooter.

Birmingham-area news outlets reported three people had been killed, but police didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The search for a man police identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Pensacola, Florida, initially focused in woods near the Peachtree Crossings mobile home community, but police later said they believed he had left the area.

Lever might be in a black Lincoln Navigator with a Florida license plate, police said.

A worker who answered the phone at the mobile home community declined comment, citing instructions from law enforcement.

Court records show a judge issued an order in December telling Lever to stay away from ex-wife Dana Lever and their daughter, a juvenile. Dana Lever sought the protective order claiming the man was stalking and harassing them, records show.

Separately, charges against Lever involving sexual abuse of a minor were filed in York County, Pennsylvania, according to the request from Dana Lever.

A hearing in the Alabama case is scheduled for July 26, a court docket showed.

Follow TIME