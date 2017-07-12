Woody Allen and his New Orleans Jazz Band perform at Royal Albert Hall on July 2, 2017 in London, England.

Two protestors stormed the stage during a performance by Woody Allen at a jazz concert in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday to speak out about of the filmmaker's allegations of sexual abuse of the filmmaker's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

The female activists — who were topless with messages denouncing Allen written on their torsos — reportedly mounted the stage of Elbphilharmonie shouting, "Stop the culture of silence," according to the New York Times .

The German branch of the women’s rights organization FEMEN - known for its public statements dedicated to fighting the patriarchy - later posted a video on its Facebook page of the incident, championing the protestors. "FEMEN does not want to be a part of this society, which protects and cheers the perpetrators," it wrote . "No condemnation is no proof of innocence."

Allen was accused of molesting Dylan when she was 7 years old by her mother — and Allen's ex-wife — Mia Farrow in 1993. Dylan spoke publicly about the allegations for the first time in an open letter published in the New York Times in 2014, renewing the claims of abuse.

Charges were not pursued against Allen and he has consistently denied wrongdoing.