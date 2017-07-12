KFC just launched an online retail destination for fans to deck themselves — and their homes — in "finger lickin' good" apparel and decor.

From socks stamped with a pattern of the drumsticks to t-shirts proclaiming your passion for poultry, the fast food chain just launched on online retail destination, KFC Ltd ., set to suit true fans of the brand. There are also accessories, like an $12 "Finger Lickin' Good" gold nameplate necklace, and home goods, like a $14 pillowcase stamped with the likeness of mascot Colonel Sanders or an $80 framed print of mashed potatoes.

"Our fans were craving a way to embrace the fried chicken lifestyle, and KFC Ltd. gives them the opportunity to let their colonel flag fly,” explained Steve Kelly, KFC U.S. director of media and digital, in a statement about the new site and product collection.

But perhaps the most unexpected item on this new shopping destination site is a meteorite chiseled into the shape of a Zinger chicken sandwich that the media director appeared to confirm is a joke. It's "retailing" for $20,000 and weighs 9.5 lbs., although attempts to add this item to an online shopping cart don't work.

While the items online now are all limited edition, the brand also noted that they're planning further product rollouts and collaborations in the future.

One thing you can't buy on the site: the KFC smartphone. That particular product is only being released currently in China.