Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
TurkeyRights Groups Join Forces to Condemn Detention of Activists in Turkey
BELGIUM-TURKEY-AMNESTY-TANNER-PROTEST
Donald TrumpSee the Evolution of Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron's Awkward Handshakes
French President Emmanuel Macron Receives U.S. President Donald Trump At Elysee Palace
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Virtual RealityFacebook Is Reportedly Building a VR Headset You Could Actually Afford
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
coffee mug
Getty Images
this week in health

This Week in Health: Coffee Might Help You Live Longer

Alexandra Sifferlin
12:00 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Coffee lovers can sip peacefully. This week a new large study linked drinking coffee with a longer life, adding to the already strong evidence that the brew comes with health perks. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

An FDA panel recommends approval for the first gene therapy treatment

The therapy is aimed at blood cancers and offers new hope that the disease won’t just be treated, but cured.

You Asked: Am I gaining muscle weight or fat?

Bethan Mooney for TIME 

Even the most diligent eaters and exercisers can gain a few pounds after starting a new workout plan. The bad news: the extra weight you notice isn't from muscle. The good news: it's not from fat, either. Experts say those extra pounds are most likely from water.

Coffee drinkers really do live longer

Cup of coffee on a wooden table Getty Images 

Researchers have found that drinking coffee—both decaf and regular—is linked to a longer life. Past studies have found that coffee drinkers have a lower risk of diabetes, fewer strokes and heart problems and lower rates of certain cancers.

Your eyes might be full of bacteria. Here's what that's a good thing

A new study suggests that the eyes have a microbiome: their very own collection of bacteria. The good bacteria may help protect the eyes from diseases.

You're putting sunscreen on the wrong way

sunscreen-sunblock Getty Images 

The face is the most common place for skin cancers, but people still miss important spots—about 10% of their entire face—when they apply sunscreen, according to a new study.

Health experts are worried about a huge rise in smoking in movies

A sharp increase in showing tobacco use in films may negatively impact teen smoking rates, health officials say.

Eating a little bit healthier helps you live longer

Photographs by Danny Kim for TIME

You don’t have to make over your entire diet in order to live longer. Adding healthy foods to your diet—in any amount—may make a difference in how long you live, according to the latest research.

It's not just chocolate powder. You shouldn't be snorting anything, doctors say

Here are the dangers of snorting any type of powder—including Coco Loko, a new powder containing chocolate and ingredients found in energy drinks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME