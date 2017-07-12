Newsfeed
Late Night Television

You Won't Be Able to Unhear Andy Serkis Reading Trump's Tweets as Gollum on Colbert

Melissa Locker
11:19 AM ET

Stephen Colbert is a big fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings and if you weren’t already a fan, once you hear Andy Serkis read President Trump’s tweets in Gollum’s voice, you just might become one.

While Serkis is on the talk show circuit to help promote his new movie War for the Planet of the Apes, he was willing to step back into his Lord of the Rings role as a special favor for noted Tolkien enthusiast Colbert, when he stopped by The Late Show on Tuesday night.

Serkis hunkered down in a chair on Colbert’s set to transform into Gollum and proceeded to read from President Trump’s account and the “fake news media” never sounded so unsettling. “The fake news media has never been so wrong or so dirty,” Serkis said in Gollum’s raspy voice. “Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad.”

Serkis-as-Gollum stumbled when he got to Trump’s now-infamous “covfefe” tweet. “What is covfefe, precious?” Serkis asked Colbert. “No one knows!” he replied.

Follow TIME