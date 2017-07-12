Emma Stone is proving that you really don't need to leave the continental U.S. to have a perfectly delightful summer vacation. In fact, you can just pop over to your local winery for a bit of warm-weather fun — as long as you roll deep with your crew, and come equipped with parasols and plentiful supplies of wine, that is.
In a series of photos posted by her tight-knight group of friends on Instagram, the Oscar-winning La La Land actor can be seen enjoying a bit of wine tasting at Kunde Family Winery, a picturesque, family-owned vineyard north of San Francisco in the famous grape-growing region of Sonoma County. Based on social media posts, they even got to explore inside a cavernous warehouse where wine is aged in giant oak barrels.
They also partook in some parasol-wielding photos with a view — and dropped by the world-renowned restaurant French Laundry, run by acclaimed chef Thomas Keller (with whom they snapped a celebrity pic, for the record), to enjoy what looks like an elaborate multi-course meal. Not bad.
So while Stone has kept a low profile post-Oscars, it's good to know she's having a delightful summer without even stepping outside of California state lines.