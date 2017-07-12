Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We Need a Netflix of Education

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. In the knowledge economy, we need a Netflix of education.

By Rob Harles and Karl Mehta in TechCrunch

2. Yes, birth order really matters — and being born first is best.

By Shankar Vedantam at NPR

3. This self-sanitizing paper could be the first line of defense in future deadly outbreaks.

By Todd B. Bates at Rutgers Today

4. We can create a caring economy.

By Manmeet Kaur at Aspen Ideas Spotlight Health

5. We need to blaze a new trail that restores the link between work and wealth.

By Ida Rademacher and Maureen Conway at the Aspen Institute

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
