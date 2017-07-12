The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

We Need a Netflix of Education

Berlin, Germany - April 18: The logo of the media company Netflix can be seen on a TV on April 18, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Netflix is one of the world's largest streaming services. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Thomas Trutschel—Photothek via Getty Images

1. In the knowledge economy, we need a Netflix of education.

By Rob Harles and Karl Mehta in TechCrunch

2. Yes, birth order really matters — and being born first is best.

By Shankar Vedantam at NPR

3. This self-sanitizing paper could be the first line of defense in future deadly outbreaks.

By Todd B. Bates at Rutgers Today

4. We can create a caring economy.

By Manmeet Kaur at Aspen Ideas Spotlight Health

5. We need to blaze a new trail that restores the link between work and wealth.

By Ida Rademacher and Maureen Conway at the Aspen Institute

