Although Kit Harington refused to let Jimmy Kimmel in on any Game of Thrones spoilers, his co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau apparently isn't as tight-lipped.

During a Tuesday appearance on Live! , the 46-year-old actor — who plays Jaime Lannister on Thrones — spoke about the rise of a new Jon following his miraculous resurrection. After the host criticized him for leading him to believe the former Lord Commander of the Night's Watch was permanently dead, Coster-Waldau built on the hype surrounding the confirmation of the popular R+L=J theory in the season six finale.

"He was [dead]," he said. "The thing is, Jon Snow is dead, but Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead."

Of course, the HBO drama's cast is famous for deliberately misleading fans, so it's best to take anything they say with a grain of salt. "I mean, I’m just making that up," he added after a pause.

