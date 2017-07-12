celebrities'I Have Kids. It's Just Not My Lifestyle.' Kim Kardashian West Claps Back at Followers Accusing Her of Having Cocaine
US-FORBES-KIM-KARDASHIAN
New Mexico'She Just Loved Life.' Texas Teen Dies After Being Electrocuted by Cellphone in Bathtub, Family Says
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasWe Need a Netflix of Education
Online Streaming Services
Television

Watch Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Tease the Rise of 'Jon Stark-Targaryen' on Jimmy Kimmel

Megan McCluskey
11:31 AM ET

Although Kit Harington refused to let Jimmy Kimmel in on any Game of Thrones spoilers, his co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau apparently isn't as tight-lipped.

During a Tuesday appearance on Live!, the 46-year-old actor — who plays Jaime Lannister on Thrones — spoke about the rise of a new Jon following his miraculous resurrection. After the host criticized him for leading him to believe the former Lord Commander of the Night's Watch was permanently dead, Coster-Waldau built on the hype surrounding the confirmation of the popular R+L=J theory in the season six finale.

"He was [dead]," he said. "The thing is, Jon Snow is dead, but Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead."

Of course, the HBO drama's cast is famous for deliberately misleading fans, so it's best to take anything they say with a grain of salt. "I mean, I’m just making that up," he added after a pause.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME