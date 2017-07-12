‘Open, Transparent and Innocent.’ Everything President Trump Has Said to Defend His Son Amid Email Scandal

Donald Trump, Jr. (L) greets his father, then- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the town hall debate at Washington University on Oct. 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri.

Donald Trump, Jr. (L) greets his father, then- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the town hall debate at Washington University on Oct. 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. Saul Loeb—Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his defense of his son amid revelations that Donald Trump Jr. went to a meeting during the 2016 campaign on the pretense of gathering damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

"My son Donald did a good job last night," Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning, referring to Trump Jr.'s Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday. "He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. published an email chain that showed he was promised "very high level and sensitive information" about Clinton as part of the Russian "government’s support for Mr. Trump." Trump Jr. has repeatedly said nothing substantive came from the meeting, though the emails show Trump Jr. expressed interest in receiving the information.

"In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump Jr., told Hannity, while downplaying the meeting and saying he never told his father about it.

"It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell," Trump Jr. said. " I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff."

The President previously defended Trump Jr. on Tuesday. "He is a great person who loves our country!" he wrote on Twitter .

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also read a brief statement from the President at a press briefing Tuesday, in which he called Trump Jr., a "a high-quality person."

"My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency," the statement said. Sanders referred all further questions about Trump Jr. to his lawyers.