Antarctica Ice Shelf Crack
This Nov. 10, 2016 aerial photo released by NASA shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. According to NASA, IceBridge scientists measured the Larsen C fracture to be about 70 miles long, more than 300 feet wide and about a third of a mile deep John Sonntag—AP
antarctica

1.12-Trillion Ton Iceberg Breaks Off in Antarctica

TIME
8:08 AM ET

(LONDON) — Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.

Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) — or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

The process, known as calving, occurred in the last few days. Researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon.

Adrian Luckman of Swansea University says the event has been anticipated for months and that researchers will continue to monitor "the fate of this huge iceberg."

