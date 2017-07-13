Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations

Nominations have been announced for the 69th Emmy Awards, just over two months before the glamorous ceremony is due to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017.
The names of the talented individuals, highly-rated series and television movies shortlisted for acclaim were announced Thursday morning by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington, Veep actress Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore.
Last year's list of Emmy Award nominees was dominated by Game of Thrones, which led with 23 nominations, while both The Americans and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story broke through, garnering multiple nods each. Winners on the night included Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Rami Malek as Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Mr. Robot.
This year's awards ceremony, set to be broadcast live on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert for the first time. Colbert takes the reins from Jimmy Kimmel, who helmed the event in 2016 and 2012. Previous hosts have included television stars Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies