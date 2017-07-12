Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionMorning Joe Co-Host Joe Scarborough Is Leaving the Republican Party
"The Americans" Season 5 Premiere
White HouseDonald Trump Jr. Speaks About Meeting With Russian Lawyer: 'I Would Have Done Things a Little Differently'
Donald Trump Jr., Sean Hannity
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWhat to Know About Donald Trump Jr.'s New Lawyer
139th White House Easter Egg Roll
Congress

John McCain on Donald Trump Jr.: My Sons Would Be Court-Martialed If They Did That

Alana Abramson
Jul 11, 2017

Senator John McCain sharply criticized Donald Trump Jr. for taking a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during the 2016 campaign, claiming such an interaction would have been unacceptable when he was the Presidential nominee in 2008.

"I can assure you the people around me would not be inclined to do that kind of thing, especially not one of my sons. 'Cause my sons—they're in the military. You know, they'd probably be court-martialed," McCain said Tuesday, the Weekly Standard reports.

Trump Jr. finds himself at the center of a political controversy after the New York Times reported his meeting with Veselnitskaya. While he originally said the meeting was centered around adoption policies, the Times subsequently reported that he met with Veselnitskaya because he was promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton. On Tuesday, Trump Jr. released an email chain confirming he had been promised “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump."

After he released the emails, McCain was one of several Republican Senators who said Trump Jr. needed to testify before Congress. "We've got a lot more to learn about the whole issue. ... Another shoe drops from the centipede every few days," he said, according to the Standard.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME