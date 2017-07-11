Hackers Stole Credit Card Numbers From Trump Hotels' Booking System

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, shows the exterior of the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington. Donald Trump’s unusual status as incoming president and owner of a Washington hotel is drawing renewed attention as one of the Middle East’s richest kingdoms plans to host its National Day celebration at the venue. Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the U.S., says the party is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the “new hotel in town.” (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Hackers made off with credit card numbers and other guest information after penetrating Trump Hotels' reservation booking system, the company said.

A total of 14 hotels were impacted, according to a list posted on the Trump Hotels website , including locations in New York City, Chicago, Rio De Janeiro, Toronto, and Las Vegas.

The incident impacted Sabre Hospitality Solutions, the service the Trump Hotels use for booking reservations, the Washington Post reports.

The breach first occurred on August 10, 2016 and the last access happened on March 9th, 2017, Trump Hotels said in a notice on its website

"We are working with Sabre to address this issue," the organization said in the notice. "We understand that Sabre engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to support its investigation. Sabre indicated that they also notified law enforcement and the payment card brands about this incident,"

While the hackers were unable to access guests' social security and passport numbers, they did get credit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names, along with some guest names, phone numbers, emails and addresses.

Although the hotel chain has been hacked twice over the last two years in addition to this latest incident, they are not the first to be hit. In April, InterContinental said over a third of its hotels — 1,2000 properties - had been hacked by malware with potential to steal guest credit card information last year.