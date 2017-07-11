Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressSenate Republicans Will Introduce a Reworked Health Care Bill on Thursday
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
CrimeFormer USA Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
US-POLITICS-SPORT-GYMNASTICS-ASSAULT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
food and drinkFoodie Instagram-Enabling Restaurant Goes to Great Lengths to Reach Cool Kids With Lighting Kits
Capturing the meal with smartphone in cafe
High Angle View Of Wedding Rings On Fabric At Table
Valeriu Triboi / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm
society

This History-Making Couple Just Had One of the U.K.'s First Same-Sex Muslim Weddings

Raisa Bruner
5:55 PM ET

Newlyweds Jahed Choudhury and Sean Rogan are helping make history in the U.K., which legalized same-sex marriage in 2013. (It's still not on the books in northern Ireland.) But another element of Choudhury's identity sets this wedding apart: Choudhury grew up in a traditionally Muslim family, and says he is ostracized from his relatives for his sexual orientation.

The couple met in 2015 when Choudhury says he was crying on a bench not long after attempting suicide by overdose, he told the Express and Star. He had made a series of attempts to appease his family by taking on religious pilgrimages and dating a woman, none of which panned out; he was ultimately banned from his mosque and, he says, assaulted.

Rogan and Choudhury moved in together soon after meeting, and tied the knot in a low-key official ceremony at the registry office in Walsall, West Midlands on June 22. Both chose to come decked out in traditional wedding attire, a nod to Choudhury's heritage.

"He gave me hope at one of my lowest points and he's stood by me all the way," Choudhury said of his new spouse. As for his family, he told the Express and Star that some of them still think his sexual orientation is a "disease." None attended his wedding.

“I want to say to all people going through the same thing that's it's okay – we're going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim," he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME