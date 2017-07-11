Newsfeed
food and drink

Foodie Instagram-Enabling Restaurant Goes to Great Lengths to Reach Cool Kids With Lighting Kits

Cady Lang
4:54 PM ET

While some restaurants have banned food photography from diners, Dirty Bones, a London establishment is encouraging their patrons to bring on the food porn with the creation of "foodie Instagram packs."

According to Mashable, the free kits consist of a portable LED camera light, a multi-device charger, a clip-on wide angle camera lens, and a tripod selfie stick in case you need to do an overhead shot of your Eggs Benedict at brunch. The kit was created out of "a recognition of the movement and importance of Instagram in present-day foodie culture" as well as a desire to "enable guests to share Dirty Bones Soho's best qualities without compromising the cost atmosphere and design."

In fact, Dirty Bones is so committed to this "doing it for the 'Gram" attitude that they even designed their menu and their restaurant's aesthetics for the optimal social media capital.

"Dirty Bones’ menu has also been curated to provide picture-perfect shareable content, with new trending dishes such as Fish Tacos standing alongside the iconic Mac Daddy Burger and Cheeseburger Dumplings."

