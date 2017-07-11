Politics
Search
Sign In
EducationBetsy DeVos Sued Again for 'Devastating' Suspension of Student Loan Protections
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To Senate Hearing On Budget Of Department
viralCards Against Humanity Cleverly Mocks Discrimination With Pricey Pink 'For Her' Game
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CourtsDonald Trump Blocked These People on Twitter. Now They're Suing Him
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
White House

'My Son Is a High-Quality Person.' President Trump Defends Embattled Trump Jr.

Associated Press
2:47 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is "a high-quality person," and he applauds "his transparency."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a brief statement from the president Tuesday in response to revelations that Trump Jr. agreed to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government's effort to help his father.

Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME