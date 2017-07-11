Politics
Search
Sign In
EducationBetsy DeVos Sued Again for 'Devastating' Suspension of Student Loan Protections
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To Senate Hearing On Budget Of Department
viralCards Against Humanity Cleverly Mocks Discrimination With Pricey Pink 'For Her' Game
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White House'My Son Is a High-Quality Person.' President Trump Defends Embattled Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
President Trump Returns To White House
President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the White House on July 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Olivier Douliery/Pool—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Won't Visit the U.K. This Year Because of a 'Scheduling Issue'

Reuters
2:24 PM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump 's state visit to the United Kingdom, initially planned for this year, will be delayed until next year, a senior U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

Britisn Prime Minister Theresa May had invited Trump to London when she visited the White House soon after Trump took office on Jan. 20.

But the two sides were never able to find dates that worked for both governments. Trump has been to Europe twice this year, is headed to Paris this week and his other scheduled trip abroad in 2017 is to Asia.

"It's just a scheduling issue," the official told Reuters. "Finding a date that works for everyone turned out to be difficult. We're looking at next year."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME