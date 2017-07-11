Politics
Search
Sign In
EducationBetsy DeVos Sued Again for 'Devastating' Suspension of Student Loan Protections
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To Senate Hearing On Budget Of Department
viralCards Against Humanity Cleverly Mocks Discrimination With Pricey Pink 'For Her' Game
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White House'My Son Is a High-Quality Person.' President Trump Defends Embattled Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
President Donald Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters and members of the media after they and other Senate Republicans had a meeting with President Donald Trump, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.  Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Congress

Mitch McConnell Delays Senate Recess by 2 Weeks

Associated Press
1:59 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.

In a statement Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the delay is necessary to complete work on legislation and deal with Trump administration nominees. McConnell complained about the lack of cooperation from Democrats on the nominations.

The Senate had been scheduled to begin its five-week recess on July 31. The delay would push it to the week of Aug. 14.

McConnell said that once the Senate "completes its work on health care reform," it would deal with the defense policy bill and nominations.

It's possible the Senate could recess earlier.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME