Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel program on July 11, 2017. Richard Drew—AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump's son shares emails about Russia meeting

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., publicly released an email chain that showed his eagerness to speak with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who apparently had "incriminating" information on Hillary Clinton. "If it's what you say I love it," the younger Trump wrote. The President applauded his son's "transparency" and said he was a "high quality person." Trump Jr. posted the emails on Twitter shortly before the New York Times was set to publish them.

Senate panel to question FBI director nominee

Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to replace James Comey as the director of the FBI, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for a nomination hearing. Here are five questions he is likely to face.

Joe Scarborough is leaving Republican Party

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough said he is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent. Scarborough said he was disturbed by how Republican lawmakers have “betrayed their core values” by continuously defending Trump and his policies. "Time and time and time again they turned the other way. And they're doing the same thing now. And its actually disgusting,” Scarborough said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert .

Also:

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo is in life-threatening condition.

Senate Republicans will introduce a reworked health care bill tomorrow.

The 2024 Olympics is coming down to either Los Angeles or Paris .

A vast iceberg has broken off in Antarctica , scientists say.

