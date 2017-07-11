politics4 Questions Congress Must Ask Trump's FBI Pick
FBI Photo Op
viralTake a Bow, Gangnam Style: There's a New Most-Watched Video of All Time on YouTube
Fast &amp; Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Peter Dinklage Teases Doozy of a Season 7 Lannister Family Reunion
Nathalie Emmanuel, Peter Dinklage, Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke and Jacob Anderson in Game of Thrones
Books Michelle Obama Photos
This cover image released by Ten Speed Press shows, "Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer," by Amanda Lucidon.  Amanda Lucidon—Ten Speed Press/AP
White House

You'll Soon Be Able to Own a Photograph Book of Michelle Obama

Associated Press
12:20 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.

A collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17, Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 color shots and personal commentary by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon.

"Mrs. Obama is a source of light and inspiration in my life," Lucidon said in a statement issued through Ten Speed, a Penguin Random House imprint. "She was a mentor to me and so many people around the world. The work she has done with young people, especially girls and underserved youth, has helped me realize that I want to spend my life helping others reach their fullest potential."

"Chasing Light" arrives three weeks before "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza has built a wide following on social media by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump's administration.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME