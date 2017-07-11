Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
celebritiesJay-Z Discusses How His Marriage to Beyoncé Wasn't Built on '100 Percent Truth'
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
olympicsThe 2024 Olympics Is Coming Down to Either L.A. or Paris
OLY-2024-2028-IOC-FRA-US-PARIS-LOS ANGELES
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralThe Internet Can't Stop Laughing at the Story of a Man Who Fell for a Fake Harry Potter Book
Draco Malfoy Harry Potter
Contact Lenses Fill Your Eyes With Skin-Like Bacteria
Getty Images; Illustration by Lauren Margit Jones for TIME
Bacteria

Your Eyes Might Be Full of Bacteria. Here's Why That's a Good Thing

Alexandra Sifferlin
12:35 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

The human body is teeming with bacteria, and a lot of it is good for you. Scientists have shown that the microbiome—a community of bacteria that live in the gut and on other places like skin—can protect people against other disease-carrying bugs.

Now, a new study published by researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) suggests that the eye—previously thought to be barren of microbes—hosts a community of bacteria that protects against disease. “It has been a controversy,” says study author Rachel Caspi, a senior investigator in the NEI's laboratory of immunology. “We have proven something that has been a question mark for a long time.”

To reach this discovery, the researchers swabbed the eyelids of mice and discovered the presence of various bacteria, including a type called Corynebacterium mastitidis (C. mast). This bacteria was shown to elicit an immune system response that prevents the growth of pathogens in the eye and keeps microbes at bay.

MORE: You're Treating Pink Eye Wrong

But was C. mast actually living on the eye, or did it just happen to be there along with other bacteria? To answer that question, the researchers put two groups of mice into the same living space. One group of mice had C. mast and one group of mice did not. The C. mast bacteria did not spread from one group to the other, indicating that it was actually living in the eye. “It turns out the bacteria doesn’t spread through casual contact but must be passed on from the mother,” says Caspi.

Since the eye is so efficient at getting rid of unhealthy bugs, scientists had previously thought it wasn’t possible for microbes to live there. But the early research suggests otherwise. “Our work shows a proof of principle: that at least one strain of bacteria lives longterm on the surface of the eye, and that it performs a useful function,” says Caspi.

MORE: You Asked: What Type of Contact Lenses Should I Wear?

Whether human eyes contain similar bacterial communities is unknown, but Caspi says it’s likely. “There is no reason why this would be unique to mice,” she says. "The physiology of the ocular surface is similar; it is very likely that what we find in mouse eyes also applies to the human eyes.”

The study also found that when treated with antibiotics, the bacteria in the eyes of the mice became weaker—an argument for more judicious use of antibiotics for eye conditions, Caspi says. A June study found that nearly six in 10 people diagnosed with pink eye in the United States are prescribed antibiotic eye drops, despite the fact that the drugs are rarely needed to treat it.

“We need to be careful with how we use antibiotics, because the penalty is that we eliminate the good bacteria,” says Caspi. “In the future, probiotic therapies could be developed for the eye to make less the use of antibiotics.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME