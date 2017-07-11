The Internet Can't Stop Laughing at the Story of a Man Who Fell for a Fake Harry Potter Book

The funniest read on the internet Tuesday involves one man's discovery that Harry Potter never turned into a flying lion.

Twitter user Shelley Zhang recently learned her friend, Chris Chappell, thought he was reading the authentic Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix book, but he had actually been reading juicy fan fiction the whole time.

In the fan-authored story he was reading, there was redemption for Snape, copious amounts of intimate scenes—one of which involved a deceased person—and a very tragic end for Potter's cousin, Dudley Dursley. Also of note: Ginny and angsty Draco sparked up a romance. (We don't know why. Ask an ancient mirror.)

Any superfan would be able to tell this was one reader's fantastic take on the original book. Namely, in the pantheon of J. K. Rowling's published works, there are no hyper-descriptive romance scenes like the ones Chappel read. So good thing Potter acolyte Zhang was there to break the news to him.

Zhang shared the hilarious text messages to the endless delight of the internet. Sharing funny texts is something of a tradition online, though it doesn't necessarily mean this highly amusing conversation truly went down—but it is great.

Commenters generally found the whole exchange to be a hilarious, and a few of Zhang's tweets even got more than 3,000 likes.

Behold the joy in full length below.

In this faux version, Harry Potter was much more forward and there was a devious "rat guy."

Friend is reading Harry Potter for the first time. He suddenly realizes he's read a fanfiction Order of the Phoenix instead of the real one. pic.twitter.com/tKNgT6usi6 - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 10, 2017

Graco was not a thing. No, not ever.

I had to burst his bubble about Ginny and Draco, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/DKKdC5jdA4 - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 10, 2017

For whatever the beloved series was missing in a soap opera department, boy did this fan fiction deliver.

A handy guide to recognizing fanfic: Lots of sex=probably fanfic. pic.twitter.com/HiWkfWboGa - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

Here's where it really hits him.

I think this is the point when he started having a breakdown pic.twitter.com/ZGPJ9MBBLF - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

And the sobering truth rained down on him like bad butter beer.

There was a dose of sex education.

It's good to know that fanfic is responsible about sex ed. I think. pic.twitter.com/mo3TAtQDJz - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

A goat was disrespected and Harry got big.

Some stuff that wasn't quite true, but wasn't...exactly not true? Also, LOL at Harry getting all muscled from running. Very detailed. pic.twitter.com/oJyqXO2tKS - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

Apparently, in this version, Harry takes flight and it's glorious.

When you slowly get won over by the fanfic pic.twitter.com/o91WLEikPE - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017



He's just been living a lie.

Reality sinks in pic.twitter.com/KY8YynzSaJ - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017



The authority on all things Potter couldn't help but have some fun at his expense.



A comparison to the Bard was necessary.

And we're still talking about it this morning. I did not see the Shakespeare angle coming. pic.twitter.com/prq5ZU03l6 - Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

Quick. Someone give this guy a fantasy book deal.