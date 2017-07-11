Five Best IdeasHere’s How to Reboot Congressional Town Halls
Rep. Mark Sanford Holds Constituent Town Hall In South Carolina
White HouseRead Donald Trump Jr.‘s Emails Setting Up His Clinton Meeting With Russian Lawyer
Donald Trump Speaks At "Politics And Eggs" In New Hampshire
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ISISISIS Leader Baghdadi Really Is Dead This Time, Syrian Rights Group Says
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
video-games-fb
Video Games

The 8 Best Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals So Far

Lisa Eadicicco
12:09 PM ET

If you've been saving up for an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4, now might be the time to splurge — if you're an Amazon Prime member.

The company's self-created shopping holiday has officially started, which means all sorts of items from clothing to kitchen appliances and video games are on sale. Here's a look at some of the best video game deals so far, including discounts on consoles, games, controllers and more. Amazon will be releasing deals over the course of the day, so check the company's website for new offers.

Get the latest deals, reviews and recommendations from the editors of TIME: sign up for The Goods newsletter here

Consoles and Hardware

PlayStation 4 Slim — Uncharted 4 Bundle

Amazon is selling a 500GB PlayStation 4 Slim that includes a hard copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for $229 this Prime Day. That's a 10% discount off Amazon's original price of $269.99.

Although it's not usually part of the bundle, the deal's webpage says Prime Day buyers will also receive a digital code for The Last of Us Remastered and several digital comics through Comixology.

Xbox One S Bundles

Amazon is slashing a decent chunk off the price of its Xbox One S bundles. A 500GB console with a white controller, rechargeable battery pack, charging cable, and digital versions of Recore, Halo 5, and Forza Motorsport 6 will cost $239.99. That's considerably cheaper than its usual $368.92 price on Amazon.

Shoppers can also opt for a different bundle deal that includes a 1TB Halo Wars 2 edition console with the same games and accessories as the previous package, but also includes Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition, Halo Wars 2: Definitive Edition, and a Halo Wars 2: Season Pass. This option will cost $289.99 compared to the $417.90 regular price.

Razer Blade Stealth

Razer's Blade Stealth laptop is available for $1,299.99 on Prime Day, a $300 cut from the list price and $100 cheaper than what Amazon usually charges. This configuration includes 512GB of storage, a 12.5-inch 4K UHD display, 16GB of RAM, a 2.7GHz Intel Core i7 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX processor.

Although Razer is known for its powerful gaming systems, the Stealth is more appropriate for gamers looking for a sleek ultrabook that can function as their primary laptop and can also run lighter games such as Minecraft.

Razer Gaming Mice

PC gamers may want to check out the massive discounts Amazon is offering on these two Razer mice models. The Razer Naga Hex V2 MOBA, which comes with a seven-button thumb grid with mechanical keys, is $39.99 instead of $72.99 on Prime Day. The Naga Chroma MMO model, with 12 programmable buttons, is on sale for $39.99 instead of $61.99.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Amazon is selling Sony's PlayStation 4 controller for slightly cheaper this Prime Day, with all colors listed as $39.99. Prices on Amazon usually fluctuate between around $46 and $51 depending on the color.

Games

Prey

Prey for the PlayStation 4 is on sale for $29.99, a noticeable drop from the $59.99 price found elsewhere and Amazon's regular price of $39.99.

Super Smash Bros. — Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo's classic brawler for its handheld console is on sale for $25.46 on Prime Day, a 25% cut off Amazon's regular $29.99 price and a more noticeable drop from the $39.99 asking price at GameStop and Best Buy.

For Honor

Ubisoft's hack-and-slash fighter costs just $46.62 for the PlayStation 4 and $29.99 for the Xbox One, while GameStop charges $59.99 for a new hard copy or digital download of the game.

More gear and games will be discounted on Amazon later today, including sales on Final Fantasy XV, Overwatch, and Tekken 7 along with many others.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME