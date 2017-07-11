Pizza Hut Is Testing Mac and Cheese Pizza at These Locations

General atmosphere at a ceremony to officially rename the city as "Terre Hut" in celebration of Pizza Hut's partnership with the NCAA and the Division I Cross Country Championship on November 18, 2016 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

General atmosphere at a ceremony to officially rename the city as "Terre Hut" in celebration of Pizza Hut's partnership with the NCAA and the Division I Cross Country Championship on November 18, 2016 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Jeff Schear—Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has launched two different mac and cheese stuffed crust pizzas in its United Kingdom locations.

Both pizzas start with a stuffed crust pizza and then differentiate in terms of toppings. The first type is "The Classic One," which covers the stuffed crust with béchamel sauce, macaroni, cheese sauce, a triple cheese blend and crispy onions. The other pizza is "The BBQ One," which replaces the béchamel sauce with barbecue sauce.

The pizzas are built for sharing, according to a Pizza Hut press release . They cost £21.95, or about $28.22.

SQUAD, we’ve only gone and made Mac & Cheese Pizza a thing! 🧀🍕 It’s honestly what dreams are made of 😍😍😍 #PizzaHut🍕 #TasteFreedom❤️ A post shared by Pizza Hut UK (@pizzahutuk) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

For those who can't get to the U.K. right away, mac and cheese pizza is easy to find or make in the United States. The chain Cici's Pizza carries a pie topped with cheesy noodles, while recipes for mac and cheese pizza are readily available through Pinterest and food blogs. Be sure to check out your local bar or gourmet pizza places for the mac and cheese option as well.