The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Here’s How to Reboot Congressional Town Halls

HILTON HEAD, SC - MARCH 18: Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) listens to the crowd respond during a town hall meeting March 18, 2017 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Constituents have been showing up in large numbers across the nation to congressional town hall meetings to voice their concerns. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD, SC - MARCH 18: Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) listens to the crowd respond during a town hall meeting March 18, 2017 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Constituents have been showing up in large numbers across the nation to congressional town hall meetings to voice their concerns. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Sean Rayford—Getty Images

1. Is there a way to reboot congressional town halls with civility?

By the editorial board of the Christian Science Monitor

2. For the GOP, a bipartisan health care bill might actually be the best idea.

By Jonathan Cohn in HuffPost

3. Could missile defense make us less safe?

By Thomas Graham Jr. and Bernadette Stadler in Politico

4. Renewable energy is taking off. Here’s how to develop solar and wind power sustainably.

By Justin Adams at Devex

5. America’s immigration policies might send talented people north of the border.

By Kim Hart in Axios

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.