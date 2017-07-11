Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Here’s How to Reboot Congressional Town Halls

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Is there a way to reboot congressional town halls with civility?

By the editorial board of the Christian Science Monitor

2. For the GOP, a bipartisan health care bill might actually be the best idea.

By Jonathan Cohn in HuffPost

3. Could missile defense make us less safe?

By Thomas Graham Jr. and Bernadette Stadler in Politico

4. Renewable energy is taking off. Here’s how to develop solar and wind power sustainably.

By Justin Adams at Devex

5. America’s immigration policies might send talented people north of the border.

By Kim Hart in Axios

