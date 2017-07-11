Stephen Colbert has been off the air for a week, so he had some catching up to do on The Late Show about the Trump administration’s proximity to Russian officials .

He went straight to the top for his information in a mock-dub clip, "inviting" White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to come talk “at him” about Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Conway had a different take on the situation, noting that “Don. Jr has very explicitly stated that he didn’t even know the name of the person with whom he was meeting.” Colbert was a bit leery of the wisdom of Trump Jr.’s plan to meet a stranger from the internet. “So let me get this straight: He accepts meetings with just mystery guests? It could be anyone,” he said. “It could be Reince Priebus in a mask or a drifter with an axe.”

Colbert also struggled to understand why “a contact for Miss Universe” was “setting up campaign meetings.” He joked, “Did Trump think there was a swimsuit component to the debates?”

Colbert quizzed Conway about charges of collusion, too, as she said that “the conversation is real, the collusion’s not.” Colbert didn’t keep Conway on-air for too long. Not because she was busy making the rounds of the media, but because according to Colbert, talking to Conway was “like staring into the mouth of madness.”