NKOREA-US-MISSILE-DIPLOMACY
Carter King
Vince Chandler—Denver Post/Getty Images
Police Leave Homeowner Hilarious Note After Discovering Marijuana Field

Ashley Hoffman
10:32 AM ET

Some police are nothing if not well-mannered.

After digging up several marijuana plants in the woods near Oxford, England on Friday, Thames Valley Police shared a photo of the playful note they left on Twitter.

"Ooops! Sorry we missed each other but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal," the cheeky note read. Officers signed the message with "lots of love" and the maximum amount of x's possible, captioning the picture of the secret grow operation with the hashtag "We've got manners."

According to police, they discovered the nursery after they were tipped off. They also tweeted to the local BBC that the marijuana the unnamed growers were cultivating was "seized and destroyed," but no one was arrested. Police have not revealed whether or not anyone was distributing the marijuana.

While the people behind the operation may not be so amused, the note certainly delighted people on the Internet.

