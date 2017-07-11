Politics
Search
Sign In
MinnesotaVideo Shows Police Shooting Emotional Support Dogs in Owner's Yard
Ukraine, Kiev oblast, Vyshgorod, silhouette of dog
OklahomaAn Oklahoma Sex Offender Moved Next Door to His Victim. Now a Judge Is Making Him Move
Creek County Courthouse (Sapulpa, Oklahoma)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
animalsLost Dog Returns Home After 9 Brutal Months in Idaho Mountains
Mo an elderly Chesapeake Bay Retriever in Garden Valley, Idaho who wandered away from her owners during a hunting trip last September.Seen here in June 2017.
Donald Trump

NYT: Donald Trump Jr. Was Told that Moscow Was Behind an Effort to Help His Father's Campaign

Reuters
Updated: Jul 10, 2017 9:59 PM ET

(NEW YORK)- Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email before meeting a Russian lawyer who he thought had information damaging to Hillary Clinton that the material was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the newspaper said publicist Rob Goldstone indicated in the email to U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information, according to the Times.

The email is likely to be of high interest to investigators probing whether any of Trump's associates colluded with the Russian government to sway last year's election, the Times said.

Trump Jr. hired a lawyer on Monday to represent him in the Russia-related investigations as prominent Republicans voiced concern about the meeting between the president's son and a Russian.

Allegations of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia have cast a shadow over the Republican president's first months in office and sparked investigations by congressional committees and a federal special counsel, Robert Mueller, into whether Russia interfered in the election and colluded with the Trump campaign.

Moscow denies interfering and Trump, who became president on Jan. 20, says there was no collusion.

"It’s a very serious development," Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told MSNBC of the Times report. "It all warrants thorough investigation. Everyone who was in that meeting ought to come before our committee."

Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, who specializes in criminal defense and whose clients have included alleged organized crime figures, a Russian computer hacker and white-collar criminals.

“I look forward to assisting Donald Jr. and, quite frankly, there is nothing to all of the media buzz about the June 9th, 2016 meeting," Futerfas told Reuters. "That will be proven to be the case.”

Futerfas would not say when he was retained or whether he played any part in the statements Trump Jr. made during the weekend about his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, during the presidential election campaign.

Trump Jr. said he agreed to meet Veselnitskaya, described by the New York Times as having links to the Kremlin, after being promised damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, also attended, the Times said. It called the encounter the first confirmed private meeting of members of Donald Trump's inner circle with a Russian national during the campaign.

A Republican member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Susan Collins, called on Trump Jr. to testify before the panel, which is looking into accusations of Russian meddling in the election.

"Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting," she told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. (Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Writing by Alistair Bell and John Whitesides; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME