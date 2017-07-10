Politics
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Donald Trump

James Comey's Friend Disputes President Trump's Classified Memo Accusation

Associated Press
5:01 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A close friend of FBI Director James Comey is disputing a tweet from President Donald Trump that accuses Comey of having leaked classified information to the media.

Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman says the one memo whose substance was revealed to news organizations in May was not classified.

That memo described a February meeting in which Comey says Trump asked him to end an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey has testified that he authorized Richman to disclose details of that memo to The New York Times. Richman told The Associated Press on Monday that it was not classified.

Trump's tweet, which referenced a "Fox & Friends" tweet, followed an article in The Hill newspaper suggesting that some memos Comey wrote contained classified information.

