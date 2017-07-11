World
San Miguel de Allende street view
Street view in San Miguel de Allende,Mexicok. The historic city San Miguel de Allende is UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2008. VW Pics—UIG via Getty Images
World

This Is the Best City in the World to Travel to

Emily Weyrauch
11:03 AM ET

This year, San Miguel de Allende, a small city in the state of Guanajuato in eastern Mexico, takes Travel + Leisure’s award for The World's Best Cities.

Because the weather in San Miguel de Allende is temperate year-round, there’s no bad time to visit, according to Travel + Leisure. There are also festivals year-round, the city's tourism site says, including a jazz and blues festival in November, a puppetry festival in April and a June parade of the "locos" (meaning fools) where people dress up in creative costumes as celebrities and politicians and everything in between.

Visitors can relax at hot springs, shop at an organic market, tour the area by bike, sample Oprah’s favorite tequila, explore the iconic Parroquia Church, eat at one of San Miguel de Allende’s global-inspired restaurants, and end the night at a rooftop bar with a view of the whole city.

It’s a walkable city, and is filled with small shops--from sellers of arts and crafts to colorful kitsch shops to high end interior design stores, Travel + Leisure reports.

Directly behind San Miguel de Allende on the list came Charlestown, South Carolina. Another Mexican city — Oaxaca — also made an appearance. See the full list of the World's Best Cities here.

In the annual survey, readers rated experiences across 86 categories on a secure website, and scores were averaged in order to determine the Travel + Leisure awards for 2017.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
