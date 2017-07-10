If you're in a creative slump, then the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is here to get you back in the groove. The museum recently rolled out a new feature called "Send Me" that allows anyone to text a request to see something and receive a picture of a piece of art depicting that thing in return.
"Text 572-51 with the words 'send me' followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji and you’ll receive a related artwork image and caption via text message," reads the museum's website. "For example 'send me the ocean' might get you Pirkle Jones’ Breaking Wave, Golden Gate; 'send me something blue' could result in Éponge (SE180) by Yves Klein; and 'send me 💐' might return Yasumasa Morimura’s An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Collar of Thorns). "
The new service is an attempt by the museum to make more of the 34,678 pieces of artwork in its collection accessible to the public — rather than just the 5 percent on display in the galleries at any given time.
"In a world oversaturated with information, we asked ourselves: how can we generate personal connections between a diverse cross section of people and the artworks in our collection," wrote creative technologist Jay Mollica. "How can we provide a more comprehensive experience of our collection?"
Of course, the Internet has been loving it.