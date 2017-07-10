This Number Will Text You a Work of Art Based on What You Want to See

If you're in a creative slump, then the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is here to get you back in the groove. The museum recently rolled out a new feature called "Send Me" that allows anyone to text a request to see something and receive a picture of a piece of art depicting that thing in return.

"Text 572-51 with the words 'send me' followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji and you’ll receive a related artwork image and caption via text message," reads the museum's website . "For example 'send me the ocean' might get you Pirkle Jones’ Breaking Wave, Golden Gate; 'send me something blue' could result in Éponge (SE180) by Yves Klein; and 'send me 💐' might return Yasumasa Morimura’s An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Collar of Thorns). "

The new service is an attempt by the museum to make more of the 34,678 pieces of artwork in its collection accessible to the public — rather than just the 5 percent on display in the galleries at any given time.

"In a world oversaturated with information, we asked ourselves: how can we generate personal connections between a diverse cross section of people and the artworks in our collection," wrote creative technologist Jay Mollica. "How can we provide a more comprehensive experience of our collection?"

Of course, the Internet has been loving it.

I can't stop doing this thing where I text @SFMOMA all my needs and desires and they respond with art. Number is 572-51. This rules. pic.twitter.com/PC1mljEwV4 - fairly bored (@fraylie) July 9, 2017

Okay this is actually extremely good, by @sfmoma: text 572-51 'send me [x]' pic.twitter.com/Ym4Dl4eUve - Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) July 10, 2017

this is a very good thing: if you text 572-51 'send me [x]' then @SFMOMA will send you a piece of art depicting [x]. (thank you @fraylie!) pic.twitter.com/4rDHZhgXBk - Jen Carlson (@jenist) July 10, 2017

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/qAloj6oe56 - Kate Dramstad (@expliKateD) July 10, 2017

Art people!! I you text 572-51 it will send you art form the SFMOMA art collection based on your request. Really cool. pic.twitter.com/KvtK5kZoHg - Sarah Mills (@general_millss) July 10, 2017

Feeling a certain type of way? @sfmoma will text you modern art (some preserved by an #NEHgrant) to suit your mood. https://t.co/0TnDohDbyz pic.twitter.com/LkCcn5yL4O - NEH (@NEHgov) July 10, 2017