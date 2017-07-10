Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Russia InvestigationDonald Trump Jr. Hires Attorney Alan Futerfas to Represent Him in Russia Investigation
139th White House Easter Egg Roll
White HouseWhy Russian Officials Tried to Help John F. Kennedy Win the Presidency
JFK, Hoover, & RFK In The White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IraqWhat's Next for Mosul After It Was Liberated From ISIS
An overview of the destruction in Mosul's Old City on July 9, 2017.
A woman takes a photo inside the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) in San Francisco, California on April 28, 2016.
A woman takes a photo inside the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) in San Francisco, California on April 28, 2016. JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Art

This Number Will Text You a Work of Art Based on What You Want to See

Megan McCluskey
4:39 PM ET

If you're in a creative slump, then the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is here to get you back in the groove. The museum recently rolled out a new feature called "Send Me" that allows anyone to text a request to see something and receive a picture of a piece of art depicting that thing in return.

"Text 572-51 with the words 'send me' followed by a keyword, a color, or even an emoji and you’ll receive a related artwork image and caption via text message," reads the museum's website. "For example 'send me the ocean' might get you Pirkle Jones’ Breaking Wave, Golden Gate; 'send me something blue' could result in Éponge (SE180) by Yves Klein; and 'send me 💐' might return Yasumasa Morimura’s An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Collar of Thorns). "

The new service is an attempt by the museum to make more of the 34,678 pieces of artwork in its collection accessible to the public — rather than just the 5 percent on display in the galleries at any given time.

"In a world oversaturated with information, we asked ourselves: how can we generate personal connections between a diverse cross section of people and the artworks in our collection," wrote creative technologist Jay Mollica. "How can we provide a more comprehensive experience of our collection?"

Of course, the Internet has been loving it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME