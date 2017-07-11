U.S.
Activists Protest Senate Health Care Bill On Capitol Hill
U.S. Capitol Police officers arrest a protester who was demonstrating against Republican health care reform legislation outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 10, 2017 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Military Plane Crash, Health Care Protests and Amazon Prime Day

Melissa Chan
8:33 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Military plane crash kills at least 16

At least 16 people have died after a U.S. military plane crashed into a field in Mississippi, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The Marine Corps only said the aircraft had "experienced a mishap."

Capitol police arrest 80 health care protesters

Eighty people who were protesting the Senate GOP’s health care bill at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. were arrested Monday, authorities said. The demonstrators were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Amazon Prime Day is here

Amazon is offering more than 100,000 deals to Amazon Prime customers on its highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day. The mega online shopping event started at 9 p.m. Monday and lasts for 30 hours. Here are all the deals announced so far, on everything from ice cream to electronics.

Also:

Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly told of Moscow's effort to help his father before meeting a Russian lawyer.

The Minnesota police officer who shot Philando Castile will be paid $48,500 in a buyout.

The puppeteer behind Kermit the Frog has left his role with The Muppets.

Coffee drinkers really do live longer, according to two new studies.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

