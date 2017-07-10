Blac Chyna Was Just Granted a Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg—Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A court commissioner has granted Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna a temporary restraining order against the reality television star.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order Monday pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing.

He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna's infant baby.

Chyna sought a temporary restraining order on Monday, less than a week after Kardashian posted explicit images of her and attacked her online in posts on Instagram and Twitter. Her attorney Lisa Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying.

Kardashian did not appear at Monday's hearing. His lawyer Robert Shapiro apologized on his client's behalf outside the courthouse.