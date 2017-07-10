NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Harper Beckham and David Beckham leave Balthazar on February 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Life is good when you're Harper Seven Beckham , the newly six-year-old daughter of famous football star David and former Posh Spice Victoria . It's so good, in fact, that on your birthday you get to make a casual visit to Buckingham Palace for a tea party, replete with an appearance from a real-life princess, Eugenie, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York.

On Monday, proud dad David documented his daughter's excursion to the seat of British royalty on his Instagram, posting three photos of their outing, with friends and grandma completing the squad. Victoria also posted her own image from the day of Harper bedecked in an Elsa gown, from the Disney movie Frozen.

"Just to be clear this wasn't a case of the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party," he clarified in one of the captions. "This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited, so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper, plus a few school friends." He noted that they were "honored" to be there to celebrate for their youngest child. The Beckhams have three other children, all boys: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12. But it looks like the boys, who have flirted with gigs in photography, modeling, and music , didn't star in the photos of the celebration — not this time, anyway.

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party.... 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT