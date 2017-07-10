Newsfeed
Food & Drink

Jessica Simpson Just Crushed This Response to Whole Foods and It Was Worth the Wait

Raisa Bruner
1:19 PM ET

Looks like Jessica Simpson is getting the last word. In a tweet posted Sunday, singer and former Newlyweds reality show star Simpson called up one of her most iconic lines from that early-2000s television series — all in response to an unfortunate mixup at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods recently discovered that tuna had been mislabeled and found in the buffalo chicken salad product sold in packets at the popular grocery chain, unbeknownst to customers seeking a poultry-based protein, not an aquatic one. Last week, Whole Foods recalled about 440 pounds of the "chicken" salad, which had been distributed at Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

When Simpson learned of this news, she clearly couldn't hold back from rehashing her famous past with the "Chicken of the Sea" brand tuna comment. Back in 2003, she bore the brunt of pop culture ire after musing onscreen about her confusion of whether she was consuming chicken or tuna, based on the brand's name. While Simpson was puzzled, her then-husband Nick Lachey tried to clear it up for her.

Thirteen years later, Simpson gets it. "It happens to the best of us," she tweeted wryly to Whole Foods about their own confusion.

Fans of the singer — who, as it happens, is also celebrating her 37th birthday on Monday — are here for her coy comeback.

