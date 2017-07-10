Tech
Search
Sign In
SyriaTrump and Putin's Syria Ceasefire Effectively Lets Assad Off the Hook
Syrian civilians carry a wounded man in the Maadi district of eastern Aleppo after regime aircrafts dropped explosive-packed barrel bombs on August 27, 2016.
ResearchHow Step Count Data Can Predict Obesity
Spain, Gijon, two sportive young women with earbuds on the beach
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesCelebrities Are Freaking Out Over These Kids' Spot-On Renditions of Beyoncé
Beyonce "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" - New York
Amazon Echo Dot devices
Amazon Echo Dot, in white and black Courtesy of Amazon
Gadgets

How to Pick the Amazon Echo That's Right for You

Lisa Eadicicco
1:12 PM ET

If you've been contemplating purchasing one of Amazon's voice-enabled Echo smart speakers, now is a particularly good time to pull the trigger. Just in time for Amazon's Prime Day blowout sale, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on July 10, the company has slashed the prices of its Echo devices.

The standard model will cost $89.99 instead of $179.99, while the smaller Dot edition is getting a $15 discount that brings the price down to $34.99. Amazon's portable Tap speaker will be selling for $79.90, a $50 markdown. And if you're bundling a $229.99 Amazon Echo Show with an Arlo security camera, Amazon will chop $75 off the total price.

All Alexa-enabled devices can access third-party "skills," or voice apps, and are compatible with music streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, and TuneIn. But there are a few important differences when it comes to the features each gadget has to offer.

Here's a brief look at how they compare:

Get the latest deals, reviews and recommendations from the editors of TIME: sign up for The Goods newsletter here

Amazon Echo

Amazon&#039;s Echo is seen on July 29, 2015 in New York City.Amazon's Echo is seen on July 29, 2015 in New York City. Mark Lennihan—AP 

Who it's for: Shoppers looking for a decent living room speaker with smart speaker capabilities

Amazon's standard Echo is ideal for those who want a smart device that can double as a speaker for playing music. The Echo supports 360-degree omni-directional audio and includes a separate woofer and tweeter, meaning it's capable of filling a room with decent-quality sound.

If you're looking for a gadget that can blast music as you're doing the dishes and can also control your smart lights and provide news briefings, the standard Echo is your best bet.

Buy now: Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot

161121_Gift_College_EchoDot courtesy of Amazon 

Who it's for: Amazon fans who want more Alexa in their home

If your main concern is having hands-free access to Alexa, check out the Echo Dot. The hockey puck-sized device has a built-in speaker for chatting with Amazon's voice assistant, but it's not really suitable for playing music. Instead, Amazon encourages users to attach the Dot to speakers of their choice either wirelessly or through a 3.5 millimeter cable. The Dot is a worthwhile option for those who already have a larger Echo in the living room and want to reach Alexa in other areas of the home.

Buy now: Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Tap

Amazon 

Who it's for: Those looking for a portable Bluetooth smart speaker

The Tap isn't technically part of the Echo family, but it's essentially a portable version of Amazon's flagship Alexa speaker. Amazon claims that the Tap offers nine hours of music playback, making it a better choice for those who want a speaker they can bring to the beach or a party. The biggest differences between the Tap and the Echo family is that it doesn't need to be plugged into an outlet to work and it includes a button for summoning Alexa.

Buy now: Amazon Tap

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon 

Who it's for: Users who rely on Alexa for more than just the weather

The pricier Echo Show adds one important characteristic: a touchscreen. That's a big help when using Alexa for more complex tasks, like following food recipes or keeping an eye on your calendar.

But perhaps the screen's most important job is turning the Echo Show into a video phone and personal intercom. The Show supports free video calling between other Echo owners and anyone with the Alexa app installed on their phone. A similar feature called Drop In, meanwhile, lets owners do just that on Echo Shows placed in various rooms throughout the home. Other Echo models are only capable of sending voice messages and making audio calls. All told, Amazon's high-end Echo is best for those who care about video chatting and want a more fully-featured virtual assistant.

Buy now: Amazon Echo Show

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME