Politics

Kellyanne Conway: No 'Meaningful' Information in Trump Jr.'s Russia Meeting

Maya Rhodan
11:24 AM ET

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said there was no meaningful information presented in the recently disclosed meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"No information was received that was meaningful or helpful and no action was taken," Conway said during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America.

Conway was pressed about whether or not there was an attempt at collusion given that Trump Jr. took the meeting because the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, offered to hand over damaging information about Hillary Clinton. At the time, Clinton was running for president against Trump Jr.'s father and the eventual electoral winner, Donald Trump.

"There's no evidence of collusion," Conway said. "Everyone is trying to convert wishful thinking into hard evidence and they haven't been able to do that."

Donald Jr. confirmed that he met with the Russian attorney on Sunday. He said he did so after being asked by an acquaintance he met during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The meeting was also attended by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump Jr. said the meeting "went nowhere."

On Good Morning America, Conway also said the Trump campaign didn't have to look far for damaging information on Trump's former opponent Hillary Clinton.

"I don't think you had to go very far, respectfully, to find damaging information or negative information about Hillary Clinton," she said. "She was a gusher at all times of negative, damaging information."

