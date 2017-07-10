1. Imagine if the media covered alcohol like other drugs.
By German Lopez in Vox
2. Yes, men have a biological clock too.
By Ian Sample in the Guardian
3. The European Union wants our computers and phones to last longer and be fixable. Why is that controversial?
By Matthew Humphries in PC Mag
4. To graduate from high school in Chicago, students need to show they have future plans.
By Emma Brown in the Washington Post
5. If we’re ever going to colonize Mars, we’ll probably need nuclear power.
By Irene Klotz in SPACE.com
