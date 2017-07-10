The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Imagine If the Media Covered Alcohol Like Other Drugs

SOMERSET, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 5: A Drinker relaxes in Tucker's Grave, a traditional cider pub, February 5, 2005, Faulkland, Somerset, England. Regulars in the pub known for its stong rough cider say changes in the licensing law will make no differnce to them. This weekend was the last one before pubs and clubs can apply for extended licences. From February 7, venues can begin applying for 24-hour licences, however, the licences will not become effective until the Government puts an order before Parliament in November. Critics fear this will lead to increased binge-drinking, crime, disorder and city centres becoming no-go areas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

1. Imagine if the media covered alcohol like other drugs.

By German Lopez in Vox

2. Yes, men have a biological clock too.

By Ian Sample in the Guardian

3. The European Union wants our computers and phones to last longer and be fixable. Why is that controversial?

By Matthew Humphries in PC Mag

4. To graduate from high school in Chicago, students need to show they have future plans.

By Emma Brown in the Washington Post

5. If we’re ever going to colonize Mars, we’ll probably need nuclear power.

By Irene Klotz in SPACE.com

