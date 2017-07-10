Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Imagine If the Media Covered Alcohol Like Other Drugs

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Imagine if the media covered alcohol like other drugs.

By German Lopez in Vox

2. Yes, men have a biological clock too.

By Ian Sample in the Guardian

3. The European Union wants our computers and phones to last longer and be fixable. Why is that controversial?

By Matthew Humphries in PC Mag

4. To graduate from high school in Chicago, students need to show they have future plans.

By Emma Brown in the Washington Post

5. If we’re ever going to colonize Mars, we’ll probably need nuclear power.

By Irene Klotz in SPACE.com

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

